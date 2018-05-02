Home Business

Core industries’ growth slows down in March

THE growth of India’s core industries slowed down in March, with growth being pegged at 4.1 per cent, down from the 5.4 per cent seen in February.

Published: 02nd May 2018 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE growth of India’s core industries slowed down in March, with growth being pegged at 4.1 per cent, down from the 5.4 per cent seen in February.

According to official data released on Tuesday by the Ministry of commerce and industry, even on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the ‘Index of Eight Core Industries’ (ECI), which represents the output of major sectors like coal, steel, cement and electricity, showed a downtrend.

The index had registered a rise of 5.2 per cent during the corresponding month of 2017.
“The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stands at 138 in March, 2018, which was 4.1 per cent higher as compared to the index of March, 2017,” the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

Growth in the sectors was largely a result of a persistent rise in cement production, which grew by 13 per cent, apart from a sudden 9.1 per cent growth in coal output. However, crude oil recorded a contraction in production in that month.

“Its cumulative growth during April to March, 2017-18 was 4.2 per cent,” the statement said.
The ECI index carries 40.27 per cent weightage of the Index of Industrial Production, the macro-gauge for factory output.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section
Apple logo. Reuters

Apple reports second quarter profits of USD 13.8 billion, up 25.3 per cent

First floating LNG terminal opens in Maharashtra

mobile tower, signal, telecom

Draft telecom policy eyes USD 100 billion investment

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title
Ajith (or 'Thala'/head/boss as he is affectionately called) is one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most versatile stars. Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, the actor who began his career in the 90s, turns 47 today
Happy birthday Thala: Here are 47 rare photos of actor Ajith as he turns 47 today