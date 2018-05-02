Draft telecom policy eyes USD 100 billion investment

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government’s draft telecom policy, released on Tuesday, aims to attract $100 billion investment in the sector and ensure a broadband speed of 50 mbps for every citizen by 2022. The ‘National Digital Communications Policy 2018’, also aims to create 40 lakh new jobs by 2022. The other proposals in the draft include reviewing licence fees, spectrum usage charges, and the universal service obligation fund levy, which add to the cost of telecom services, in order to enhance ease of doing business in the sector.

The draft says it aims to enhance the contribution of the digital communications space to India’s GDP to 8 per cent from about 6 per cent in 2017.

Under the new policy, the government aims to enable fixed line broadband access to 50 per cent of households and start landline portability services.

The policy suggests providing universal broadband coverage at 50 mbps to every citizen and providing 1 gbps (gigabit per second) connectivity to all gram panchayats of India by 2020 and 10 gbps by 2022.

It proposes adopting “Optimal Pricing of Spectrum” to ensure sustainable and affordable acess to digital communications.

The draft policy proposes recognising the mid-band spectrum, particularly the 3 GHz to 24 GHz range, for next-generation networks. It outlined roadmap for high in demand backhaul spectrum for transmitting signals between mobile towers in E and V band as per international best practices.