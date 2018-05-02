Home Business

No individuals except staff can bid for Air India

The government had issued a preliminary information memorandum on March 28 for the proposed sale of up to 76 per cent stake in Air India along with management control to private entities.

Published: 02nd May 2018 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

State-owned Air India is staying afloat on taxpayers' money and has been in the red for long.

Image for representation only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE government has come out with a set of clarifications on the proposed strategic disinvestment of its stake in Air India and said that individuals other than the airline’s employees would not be allowed to bid. It has also extended the last date for intimating the qualified Interested Bidders from May 28 to June 15.

The government had issued a preliminary information memorandum on March 28 for the proposed sale of up to 76 per cent stake in Air India along with management control to private entities.

The disinvestment would include profit-making Air India Express and joint venture AISATS, an equal joint venture between the national carrier and Singapore-based SATS Ltd.

The government has given clarifications for 160 questions from interested bidders on the disinvestment of Air India, Air India Express and AISATS. The government clarified that “individuals (other than employees) are not allowed to bid”. Clarifications have been provided on various issues, including those related to slots, bilateral rights and employee rights.

“Details of existing slots and code share agreements will be provided at RFP (Request for Proposal) stage. It is expected that there will not be any impact of disinvestment on existing slots and bilateral rightsthe existing code share agreement,” the government said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section
Apple logo. Reuters

Apple reports second quarter profits of USD 13.8 billion, up 25.3 per cent

First floating LNG terminal opens in Maharashtra

mobile tower, signal, telecom

Draft telecom policy eyes USD 100 billion investment

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title
Ajith (or 'Thala'/head/boss as he is affectionately called) is one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most versatile stars. Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, the actor who began his career in the 90s, turns 47 today
Happy birthday Thala: Here are 47 rare photos of actor Ajith as he turns 47 today