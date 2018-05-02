No individuals except staff can bid for Air India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE government has come out with a set of clarifications on the proposed strategic disinvestment of its stake in Air India and said that individuals other than the airline’s employees would not be allowed to bid. It has also extended the last date for intimating the qualified Interested Bidders from May 28 to June 15.

The government had issued a preliminary information memorandum on March 28 for the proposed sale of up to 76 per cent stake in Air India along with management control to private entities.

The disinvestment would include profit-making Air India Express and joint venture AISATS, an equal joint venture between the national carrier and Singapore-based SATS Ltd.

The government has given clarifications for 160 questions from interested bidders on the disinvestment of Air India, Air India Express and AISATS. The government clarified that “individuals (other than employees) are not allowed to bid”. Clarifications have been provided on various issues, including those related to slots, bilateral rights and employee rights.

“Details of existing slots and code share agreements will be provided at RFP (Request for Proposal) stage. It is expected that there will not be any impact of disinvestment on existing slots and bilateral rightsthe existing code share agreement,” the government said.