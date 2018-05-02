Home Business

Rupee sheds 4 paise against US dollar 

The rupee depreciated 4 paise to 66.70 against the US dollar in early trade today on fresh demand for the greenback from importers and banks

Published: 02nd May 2018 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

rupee-reuters-1-1

Rupee (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee depreciated 4 paise to 66.70 against the US dollar in early trade today on fresh demand for the greenback from importers and banks ahead of US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meet outcome.

Dealers attributed the rupee's fall to fresh demand for the US dollar and sustained foreign fund outflows.

However, a higher opening in the domestic equity markets and weakness in the American currency against some currencies in the global market ahead of the Fed policy announcement capped the rupee fall, they said.

On Friday, the rupee had gained 9 paise to close at 66.66 on dollar-selling by exporters and a stellar rally in local equities.

Forex market remained closed on Monday and Tuesday on account of 'Buddha Purnima' and 'Maharashtra Day', respectively.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading higher by 196.79 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 35,357.15 in opening deals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rupee
More from this section

Nikola Motor sues Tesla alleging design patent violation

How Samsung fell behind Sony and LG in the premium TV market

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

Sensex, Nifty turn cautious ahead of US Federal policy outcome

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title
Ajith (or 'Thala'/head/boss as he is affectionately called) is one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most versatile stars. Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, the actor who began his career in the 90s, turns 47 today
Happy birthday Thala: Here are 47 rare photos of actor Ajith as he turns 47 today