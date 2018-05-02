Home Business

Tata Sky pays Rs 561 crore as licence fee for FY 2017-18 

The company has paid a total of Rs 2,200 crore in the last fiscal ended on March 31, 2018, which includes GST, state entertainment taxes and some other taxes, TataSky said in a statement.

Published: 02nd May 2018

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leading Direct-to-Home operator Tata Sky today said it has paid Rs 561 crore as licence fee to the government for 2017-18 financial year.

The company has paid a total of Rs 2,200 crore in the last fiscal ended on March 31, 2018, which includes GST, state entertainment taxes and some other taxes, TataSky said in a statement.

The Information & Broadcasting (I&B) ministry rules mandate DTH operators to pay 10 per cent of their gross revenue as their annual fee to the government.

Commenting on the development Tata Sky MD & CEO Harit Nagpal said: "With the payment made today, we have paid Licence Fee, past and current as per specified rates, regardless of pending litigations between the government and the platforms." Tata Sky is a joint venture between the Tata Sons and 21st Century Fox.According to the company, it has footprints spread across 1.5 lakh towns with over 18 million connections.

