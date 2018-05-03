Binani resolution plan back to drawing board

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Months after intense deliberations, the resolution plan of Binani Cement Ltd is back to the drawing board where it began. On Wednesday, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) directed the ailing company’s lenders to consider a revised offer from UltraTech Cement Ltd.

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) had earlier selected a proposal presented by the Dalmia-led consortium as the winning bid, but Binani had moved the tribunal seeking to opt out of the resolution process as it had found a buyer in UltraTech Cement.

Hearing the petition, the Kolkata bench of the NCLT asked UltraTech to submit a fresh bid to the resolution professional within the next three days. It also extended the time frame for the resolution process till June 24 as the 270-day deadline lapsed late last month. Besides, the tribunal allowed the Dalmia Group to re-submit its bid to match UltraTech’s revised offer, should it feel the need to do so.

Binani Industries had approached the Supreme Court last month to get lenders’ approval for an out-of-court settlement, but withdrew later, saying the move was premature.

At the time of considering the bids, lenders listed on the Dalmia Group being the preferred bidder and chose to consider its bid alone as the sum on offer was higher than UltraTech Cement’s offer. UltraTech then tried to revise its offer, but wasn’t allowed to do so.

Consequently, UltraTech signed an agreement with Binani Industries Ltd to buy its cement assets for Rs 7,266 crore, which prompted Binani to move the tribunal. The decision to acquire the assets was subject to lenders’ approval to withdrawing the resolution process from the NCLT.