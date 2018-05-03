Home Business

Jio to launch AI-based interactive platform with Big B's bot tomorrow 

Published: 03rd May 2018 09:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 09:11 PM   |  A+A-

Amitabh Bachchan (Twitter Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 'Bot' of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan will interact with people on May 4 over video call on JioInteract, which Reliance Jio claims to be the world's first artificial intelligence-based brand engagement platform.

"JioInteract's first service 'Live Video Call will allow all Jio and other smartphone subscribers to make a video call with their favourite superstar, Amitabh Bachchan anytime during the day, starting on May 4, 2018," Reliance Jio said in a statement.

Bachchan will promote his upcoming comedy-drama film '102 Not Out' on the platform.

Users can ask questions related to his upcoming film and the Bachchan's bot will reply to their queries, according to the statement.

"This service uses a powerful artificial intelligence based platform to listen to user questions and respond to them in the most appropriate way," Jio claimed.

Jio said that it is tapping developer ecosystem to use the platform for applications like virtual showrooms, product demonstrations, ordering cart for e-commerce, etc.

