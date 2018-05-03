Home Business

Ordinance to amend law on commercial disputes

The government on Wednesday approved an ordinance to amend a law for faster disposal of commercial disputes, a move which will improve India’s ranking for ease of doing business.

Published: 03rd May 2018 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 01:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday approved an ordinance to amend a law for faster disposal of commercial disputes, a move which will improve India’s ranking for ease of doing business.

The Union Cabinet approved an ordinance to amend the Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts Act, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters.
A Bill in this regard was approved by the Cabinet on March 7 for introduction in Parliament and is pending in Parliament. The Bill aims to bring down the specified value of a commercial dispute to Rs 3 lakh from the present Rs 1 crore.

The proposed ordinance will replace the pending Bill. It would bring down the time taken for resolution of commercial disputes of lesser value from the present 1,445 days. Ease of doing business is an index that helps investors decide on investing in a country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section
Moody's ratings agency

RBI clean-up push to hit banks’ profitability in near-term: Moody’s

Sugarcane farmers to get Rs 5.5 per quintal subsidy

Pension investment limit for seniors doubled

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity