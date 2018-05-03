Ordinance to amend law on commercial disputes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday approved an ordinance to amend a law for faster disposal of commercial disputes, a move which will improve India’s ranking for ease of doing business.

The Union Cabinet approved an ordinance to amend the Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts Act, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters.

A Bill in this regard was approved by the Cabinet on March 7 for introduction in Parliament and is pending in Parliament. The Bill aims to bring down the specified value of a commercial dispute to Rs 3 lakh from the present Rs 1 crore.

The proposed ordinance will replace the pending Bill. It would bring down the time taken for resolution of commercial disputes of lesser value from the present 1,445 days. Ease of doing business is an index that helps investors decide on investing in a country.