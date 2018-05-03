Pension investment limit for seniors doubled

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: IN a major relief to senior citizens, the government has doubled the investment limit to Rs 15 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandan Yojana (PMVVY) pension scheme and extended the subscription period by two years to March 2020.

The decision was taken on Wednesday at the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said. “Further, as a boost to the Social Security initiatives for senior citizens, the investment limit of Rs 7.5 lakh per family in the existing scheme is enhanced to Rs 15 lakh per senior citizen in the modified PMVVY, thereby providing a larger social security cover to the senior citizens,” the government said.

The Pradhan PMVVY Pension scheme is for citizens aged 60 years and above. The scheme provides an assured pension based on a guaranteed rate of return of 8 per cent per annum for ten years, with an option to opt for pension on a monthly, quarterly, half yearly or annual basis. The PMVVY is being implemented through Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). As of March, 2018, 2.23 lakh senior citizens had subscribed to the scheme.

It scheme was open for subscription from May 4, 2017 to May 3, 2018. After the Cabinet decision, the subscription date has now been extended to March 31, 2020.

Prasad said the Cabinet had approved increasing the investment limit as part of the government’s commitment to financial inclusion and social security and the move will enable up to Rs 10,000 pension per month for senior citizens.

The difference between the return generated by LIC and the assured return of 8 per cent annually will be borne by the government as yearly subsidy.