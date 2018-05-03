RBI clean-up push to hit banks’ profitability in near-term: Moody’s

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Global ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service on Wednesday observed that the final stage of the multi-year initiative of the Reserve Bank of India to have Indian banks report and make provision for bad assets more accurately will reduce near-term profitability but produce long-term benefits.

“While this push will increase the already-high non-performing loan (NPL) ratios and provisioning burdens for India’s banks, and strain their profitability in the near term, cleaner balance sheets in the long run will be credit positive for the sector,” said Alka Anbarasu, vice president and senior analyst, Moody’s.

Under the new rules for bad debt resolution the RBI implemented in March 2018, banks can no longer resort to various loan restructuring schemes to delay the recognition of non-performing assets (NPAs).

Although banks have recognised many loans as NPAs following an extensive inspection of loan books by the RBI in 2015, according to Moody’s, they still hold large volumes of restructured loans, a large share of which will become NPAs in the coming quarters. “As banks reclassify these assets, NPL ratios will gradually rise, but once this process is complete, they will stabilise and eventually decline substantially,” the agency noted.

“Increased provisioning will hurt the banks’ profitability, and weaker public sector banks in particular will continue to report losses in the next fiscal year, adding pressure on their capital ratios,” said Anbarasu. “Nevertheless, the near-term impact of this profitability deterioration on their credit profiles will be largely offset by planned capital infusions from the government.”

Moody’s also pointed out that most of the existing restructured assets are legacy loans originating in 2009-12, largely to infrastructure-related sectors such as construction and power, and that growth in new stressed assets is expected to be limited.

The power sector accounts for more than half of stressed assets, continuing to struggle with a low capacity utilization rate and state-owned power distribution companies remaining under stress.