Sugarcane farmers to get Rs 5.5 per quintal subsidy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To help sugar mills clear the cane dues of farmers at a time when the industry is struggling with excessive supply and falling sugar prices, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved financial assistance of Rs 5.50 per quintal of cane crushed in sugar season 2017-18 to cane farmers on behalf of financially hit sugar mills.

The assistance would be paid directly to the farmers and it would be adjusted against the amount due to them from sugar mills, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said. The total outgo for this is estimated to be Rs 1,540 crore, the minister added.

“It will be adjusted against the cane price payable due to the farmers against Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP), including arrears relating to previous years. Subsequent balance, if any, shall be credited into the mill’s account,” an official statement said.

Due depressed market sentiment and a crash in sugar prices, the liquidity position of sugar mills has been adversely affected, leading to accumulation of cane price dues of farmers, which have risen to more than Rs 19,000 crore.

Welcoming the move, Abinash Verma, director of Indian Sugar Mills Association, said the industry was facing huge losses due to a fall in ex-mill sugar prices and the quantum of Rs 55 per ton of sugarcane would work out to around Rs 1,550-1,600 crore for the current season.

“It is important to note that the government has not only accepted that the sugar industry and the farmers are in a problem, but this can be taken as a first step towards various other initiatives and financial assistance that the government has to take very soon to further help the industry,” Verma said.

India’s sugar production is expected to cross 30 million tonnes (MT) in the current marketing year (October-September), as against 20.3 MT produced in the 2016-17 marketing year. The annual domestic demand is estimated at 25 MT.

The Central government has doubled the sugar import duty to 100 per cent and scrapped an export tax of 20 per cent to check sliding domestic prices. It has also asked mills to export 2 million tonnes of sugar in 2018-19 to clear the domestic surplus.

Sweet & bitter numbers

Financial assistance of Rs 5.50 per quintal of cane crushed in sugar season 2017-18 to cane farmers

Total outgo for this is estimated at Rs 1,540 crore

Cane price dues of farmers have risen to more than Rs 19,000 crore