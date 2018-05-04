All you need to know about renting a car in the UAE

By Online MI

A flashy, luxury car is a dream for many. But, there is a downside to it, especially with the high maintenance charges and the cost of the premium associated with vehicle insurance in UAE. If you are really bent on buying a car, then don’t forget checkout various car insurance plans for your car on PolicyBazaar Dubai website.

However, to save yourself from any hassles related to a new car, why don’t you rent a car? Think about it, renting a car can prove to be a convenient option.

If you drive here in the UAE, it may be more practical to rent a vehicle. You can find so many exotic cars for sale in Dubai and other Emirates of the UAE. But before driving it away, it is important that you know what you are getting into.

People lease cars for numerous reasons-

● Some prefer to rent a vehicle when they are going on long trips. It saves their car from unnecessary wear and tear.

● For some, it is a temporary car replacement option while their own car has gone for repair.

● Expats, on the other hand, do not want to bear the burden of selling their car when it’s time for them to leave the UAE. Car insurance companies in Dubai and in the entire UAE have stringent policies, and at that time, it can be a strenuous task to carry out the paperwork.

● On the other hand, some tourists find it more convenient to hire a car instead of using public transportation. It allows them to make the most of their time during their excursions.

Undoubtedly, renting a car offers a myriad of advantages which appeal to many individuals for the aforementioned reasons.

With all that being said, stated below are a few things that you should consider when you hire a car in the UAE to make sure that you get a deal that works just right for you.

Documents Required

● To be eligible to hire a car in the UAE, the driver should have a valid UAE driving license. So, make sure that you are at least 21 years old before you rent a car here.

● A copy of your Emirates ID, passport and resident’s visa is also a pre-requisite.

● If you belong to neighboring countries like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, you need to show your GCC country-issued license.

● If you are an expat, you need to present your passport, international driving license along with a copy of visa.

● It is advisable that you check the status of your license with the help of the rental company in advance to avoid inconvenience in the future. You can also visit mofa.gov.ae for related information.

Please note that not all the international licenses are considered by our government. There are almost 30 countries including USA, UK, Germany, Japan, Finland, among others, whose residents are allowed to use their native driving license in the UAE.

Car Rental Prices in the United Arab Emirates

● It varies from one car model to another. Car hire and leasing in UAE can cost you between 70 to 90 Dirhams per day, or even less, which is based on the car model.

● Luxury and sports cars in UAE are clearly priced higher. If you search for exotic cars Dubai rental on Google, you might get some details of the pricing structure here. Renting car models like Bentley and McLaren can easily cost you around 2,000 to 3,500 Dirhams per day.

● Also, you can easily rent a budget car in Dubai starting from AED 40 per day. You can search for the cheapest monthly car rental Dubai for more deals.

● If you want to rent a Mercedes, you may have to pay around AED 536, AED 315 for a Mini Cooper and AED 587 per day for a Dodge.

● Do not fret about the payment, you can easily pay using your credit card, do a bank transfer, or pay in cash. At the most, you will have to pay the security amount, which will be automatically deducted from the total rent amount.

● There are a number of car rental companies in the UAE, like Thrifty Car Rental UAE, National Car Rental, Sixt rent a car from where you can get the best deal.

Know Your Responsibility

● If you rent a car, you do not have to worry about tedious paperwork, such as its registration, servicing, and vehicle insurance in UAE will be taken care of by the rental company.

● At the time of renting a car, it is important that you read all the documents, terms and conditions carefully and check if there are other additional charges that might apply.

● Also, check for any mileage restrictions. This is because you might end up paying a corresponding amount if you exceed the limit or meet with an accident.

● If you research well, you might end up finding a car rental company that offers you unlimited mileage.

● Remember that car rental companies have a rule against using the rented vehicle for off-road driving or driving outside the UAE borders. But, there are some companies that allow driving to the Sultanate of Oman, only when it’s urgent, like for visa purposes etc., and it comes at an additional cost.

You are probably wondering, what about the car insurance?

● Basic comprehensive vehicle insurance in UAE will be provided to you and the cost will be added to the rent. Rental companies usually buy fleet motor insurance from sites like Policy Bazaar Dubai to cover all their cars.

● In case of any accidental damage, the excess or deductibles will be paid by the car rental company itself.

● The excess amount is based on the vehicle’s value and type.

● If you rent a luxury vehicle in the UAE, the excess amount can range between 1,000 to 3,000 Dirhams.

● For SUVs, it is somewhere around 1,000 Dirhams, and for normal saloon cars, it starts from 600 dirhams. It is only applicable when there is no involvement of a third-party.

Things to Remember

● Only the registered person can drive the leased vehicle. To register an additional driver,

you will need to provide necessary documents including a valid driving license, visa copy, and an additional registration fee.

● To reiterate, different car rental companies have different policies. So, make sure that you search for enough options and compare them on the basis of their price, terms & conditions.

● Review the contract before signing it. It will save you from any troubles in the future.

Take Away!

Try to treat your rented car just like your own car. Drive it carefully and take as much care as possible – because your safety is a priority. It will not only make your driving experience pleasant but will also enable you to make the most of the leased car.