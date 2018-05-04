Home Business

Government to take complete ownership of GST Network

Arun Jaitley said the collective share of the states will be pro-rata divided among them according to their contribution to the GST revenue.

Published: 04th May 2018 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Arun Jaitley said the collective share of the states will be pro-rata divided among them according to their contribution to the GST revenue.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The government will take complete ownership of the GST Network (GSTN) by acquiring the 51 per cent equity of Rs 5.1 crore held by non-government institutions, the GST Council decided on Friday.

The 51 per cent equity will be acquired collectively by both Central and state governments following which they will hold 50-50 share in the private limited, not-for-profit company created to provide shared IT infrastructure and services for implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the collective share of the states will be pro-rata divided among them according to their contribution to the GST revenue.

A majority of the GST processes including registration, filing of returns, payment of taxes, processing of refunds is IT driven and GSTN is handling large-scale invoice level data of lakhs of business entities including data relating to exports and imports.

"Considering the nature of 'state' function performed by GSTN, the Council felt that GSTN be converted into be a fully-owned government company," an official statement said.

Following the acquisition, however, the GSTN Board would continue to hire people on contractual basis on the terms and conditions similar to those used by GSTN till now, Jaitley announced after the 27th meeting of the GST Council here.

The GSTN Board would also be allowed to continue the existing staff at existing terms and conditions for the a period up to five years.

"The existing financial commitments given by the Centre and states to GSTN to share the capital and operation and maintenance cost of the IT Systems shall continue," it added.

Presently, the Central government holds 24.5 per cent equity shares while the state governments collectively hold another 24.5 per cent. The remaining 51 per cent are held by non-government institutions.

But through various mechanisms, GSTN is under strategic control of the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GST GSTN

Comments

More from this section

All you need to know about renting a car in the UAE

Sellers on Flipkart jittery ahead of deal with Walmart: AIOVA

India's cryptocurrency investors bet trading will survive bank ban

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity