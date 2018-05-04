Home Business

Monsanto Technology moves SC on BT cotton seed patent

Monsanto wanted to charge a higher rate of trait fee under the sub-licence given to Indian companies to use its seed technology.

Published: 04th May 2018 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 10:24 PM   |  A+A-

A Monsanto logo is pictured in the company headquarters in Morges, Switzerland, May 25, 2016. | Reuters

By PTI

NEW DELHI: US-based agro major Monsanto Technology today moved the Supreme Court against a Delhi High Court order dismissing its plea to enforce the patent for its BT cotton seeds in India.

An apex court bench comprising justices Rohinton Fali Nariman and Abhay Manohar Sapre will take up the matter on May 7.

The firm moved the apex court against the April 11 order by which its plea was dismissed by the high court, which had partially allowed the counter-claims of three Indian seed companies that Monsanto does not have a patent for its BT cotton seeds, a genetically modified variant which resist bollworms.

The court had also upheld the decision of a single judge on the issue of trait fee payable to Monsanto by the companies -- Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd, Prabhat Agri Biotech Ltd and Pravardhan Seeds Private Ltd -- under the sub-licence with them.

The single judge had said that the Indian companies would pay trait fees to Monsanto according to government-set rates.

Monsanto wanted to charge a higher rate of trait fee under the sub-licence given to Indian companies to use its seed technology.

Both sides had challenged the single judge's order before the division bench.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Monsanto Technology Supreme Court BT cotton seeds India

Comments

More from this section

GSTN to be converted to government entity 

Government set-up panels on cess on sugar, incentivising digital payment 

Bombay HC orders release of funds from accounts of Jignesh Shah firm

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity