Home Business

No changes in Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code till September

Insolvency law committee’s recommendations do not address all ambiguities in Code: Min

Published: 04th May 2018 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE confusion and ambiguity in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) will continue for some more time, as the Central government is planning to wait for two more quarters before proposing any changes in the code, as it seeks more clarity on the issue.

The government had formed a 14-member Insolvency Law Committee to give suggestions on many ambiguous issues, including relaxing norms for MSMEs, ambiguity over homebuyers, and reforming the process of recovery.

The committee had made various suggestions to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. However, the ministry now wants more time before making any changes in the code.

“Many recommendations have come and we are already evaluating them. However, the recommendations alone will not be able to handle all ambiguity. So we will take some more time before going for making a change. We will wait at least two more quarters, till September 2018,” a senior official in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs told The New Indian Express.

Another reason the official gave is that the committee’s recommendations have not been able to address all the ambiguities.

For instance, the committee has recommended that homebuyers be treated as financial creditors and argued that non-inclusion of homebuyers in the definition of ‘financial’ or ‘operational’ creditors deprives them of the right to initiate the insolvency process. However, real estate developers argue that treating homebuyers as financial creditors would be in conflict with RERA regulations.

Another point of ambiguity is Section 29A of the IBC code. The section says that any person acting jointly or in concert with an ineligible person or related to the ineligible person is barred from submitting a resolution plan. The committee had pointed out that this clause would shrink the pool of resolution applicants.

The ministry, on the other hand, feels that relaxing the clause too much will defeat the purpose of the law as many frauds are being conducted in collusion with banks. It feels that relaxing the norms for creditors and bidders too much would defeat the very purpose of creating the code.

➊ 14-member panel’s recommendations not conclusive, says ministry
➋ It will seek more opinions from the industry and policy experts
➌ Wants to wait till September end before implementing recommendations
➍ Points of ambiguity: Section 29, home-buyers and relaxed norms for creditors
➎ Government feels too relaxed norms for creditors will dilute the purpose of IBC

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Lanco Infratech heads for liquidation

Cash-to-GDP ratio close to pre-Nov ’16 demonetisation levels

Vedanta Q4 net profit jumps 81 per cent

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity