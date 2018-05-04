Home Business

Sensex falls over 100 points on weak global cues

Top laggards were Asian Paints, Infosys, Wipro, Sun Pharma, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, RIL, NTPC, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel and HDFC, falling up to 2 per cent.

Published: 04th May 2018 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, nifty, stock exchange, shares

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

MUMBAI: After starting on a positive note, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell over 100 points today on weak global cues as investors eyed the outcome of US-China trade talks, ahead of the US jobs report.

The 30-share index, after opening 103.41 points higher, turned negative on profit-booking to quote 118.75 points, or 0.34 per cent, lower at 34,984.39.

The gauge had lost 73.28 points in the previous session.

The 50-share NSE Nifty also turned negative and shed 33.06 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 10,646.05 after a higher opening at 10,700.45.

Top laggards were Asian Paints, Infosys, Wipro, Sun Pharma, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, RIL, NTPC, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel and HDFC, falling up to 2 per cent.

Top gainers included Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, HUL, ONGC, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy's, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, SBI, TCS and L&T, rising up to 2.45 per cent.

Brokers said, a weak trend in other Asian bourses as investors watched the outcome of trade talks between the US and China, ahead of the April employment data, to be released later in the day, influenced sentiments here.

Market participants booked profits at higher levels in opening trade, they added.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 148.42 crore and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 578.92 crore in yesterday's trade, provisional data showed.

Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.74 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.26 per cent in early trade today.

Financial markets in Japan are closed for a four-day holiday weekend.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.02 per cent higher in yesterday's trade.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
opening sensex trading stock exchange

Comments

More from this section

Indian service sector growth picks up pace in April as demand improves

Xerox says CEO, board to stay after agreement with Carl Icahn, Darwin Deason expires

Flipkart buys back shares worth 350 million dollars

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity