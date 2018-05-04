Home Business

Xerox says CEO, board to stay after agreement with Carl Icahn, Darwin Deason expires

Xerox had said on Tuesday its CEO and most of its board will step down to settle a lawsuit by activist shareholders Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason.

Published: 04th May 2018 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 10:55 AM

The logo of Xerox company is seen on a building in Minsk, Belarus. (Photo: Reuters)

By Reuters

Xerox Corp said on Thursday its current board and management team, which included Chief Executive Jeff Jacobson, will stay, after a settlement agreement it had reached with dissenting shareholders to oust them expired.

Xerox had said on Tuesday its CEO and most of its board will step down to settle a lawsuit by activist shareholders Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason, handing over to new management which will reconsider a controversial deal with Japan's Fujifilm Holdings.

The New York Supreme Court held a hearing on Thursday on an objection by Fujifilm to the agreement. The judge held off a decision and the schedule for the next hearing has not been decided.

The deal would terminate if the court does not act before 8:00 p.m. ET on May 3, 2018, Xerox said on Tuesday.

