Baba Ramdev's Patanjali ranked as most trusted Fast Moving Consumer Goods brand in India

The Patanjali Ayurved Limited was established in 2006 by Ramdev, along with Acharya Balkrishna, with the objective of establishing a science of Ayurveda in accordance with the latest tech.

NEW DELHI: Patanjali Ayurved Limited has been ranked as India's most trusted Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) brand in the TRA's Brand Trust Report 2018.

Baba Ramdev took to his Twitter handle to make the announcement as he wrote, "Patanjali is India's number #1 trusted FMCG Brand accordingly to 'The Brand Trust Report', India Study 2018 #BTR2018 - @TRA_Research."

The Patanjali Ayurved Limited was established in 2006 by Ramdev, along with Acharya Balkrishna, with the objective of establishing a science of Ayurveda in accordance and coordination with the latest technology and ancient wisdom.

The company had reported a turnover of Rs 10,561 crore in FY 2016-17.

Ramdev had in fact recently said that Patanjali Ayurved will be a Rs 2 lakh crore brand in the next five years as it plans to foray into new verticals and open newly integrated food parks and manufacturing units.

