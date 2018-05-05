Home Business

Fortis Healthcare shareholders approve acquisition of RHT Health Trust assets

Fortis Healthcare had entered into definitive agreements to acquire entire portfolio of assets of Singapore-listed RHT Health Trust for an enterprise value of Rs 4,650 crore.

Published: 05th May 2018 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Fortis Healthcare today said its shareholders have approved a resolution to acquire assets of RHT Health Trust.

In a regulatory filing, the company said 98.32 per cent of the shareholders who participated in the process voted in favour of the resolution, while 1.67 per cent voted against it.

In February, Fortis Healthcare had entered into definitive agreements to acquire entire portfolio of assets of the Singapore-listed entity for an enterprise value of Rs 4,650 crore.

The assets include 12 clinical establishments, four greenfield establishments and two operating hospitals.

The definitive agreement to acquire all the securities of clinical establishments and businesses indirectly held by RHT follows the approval of Fortis' board in November last year for a major restructuring aimed at consolidating the entire Indian asset portfolio.

