PowerGrid aims to invest Rs 25,000 crore in FY 2019

Published: 05th May 2018 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Power Grid Corporation of India (PowerGrid) has set a capital expenditure target of Rs 25,000 crore for the financial year 2018-2019.

This target was specified in the memorandum of understanding signed by the Corporation with the Ministry of Power for targets during 2018-2019. An official statement said that other targets in the MoU include parameters related to human resources, project management, research and development and innovation, and other efficiency and operational performance parameters.

As on March 31, the company owns and operates over 148,800 circuit kilometres of transmission lines, 236 extrahigh- voltage sub-stations with a transformation capacity of more than 322,000 mega volt amp.

