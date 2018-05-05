Home Business

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for anesthesia drug

The medication is used as an adjunct to general anesthesia, to facilitate tracheal intubation, and to provide skeletal muscle relaxation during surgery or mechanical ventilation.

Published: 05th May 2018 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Medicine

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Drug firm Zydus Cadila today said it has received an approval from the US health regulator to market Succinylcholine Chloride injection, used as part of general anesthesia procedure, in the American market.

The company has received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its product in the US market, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

The medication is used as an adjunct to general anesthesia, to facilitate tracheal intubation, and to provide skeletal muscle relaxation during surgery or mechanical ventilation.

The product would be manufactured at the group's Moraiya, Ahmedabad-based formulations manufacturing facility.

The company said it has also received tentative approval for Plerixafor injection, used in treating certain type of blood cancers.

Zydus group now has more than 190 approvals from the USFDA and has so far filed over 320 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process in financial year 2003-04.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
USFDA Zydus Cadila Drugs

Comments

More from this section

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali ranked as most trusted Fast Moving Consumer Goods brand in India

State-owned National Fertilizers to invest Rs 1,250 crore in two years on new plant, energy-saving projects

CBI books former PEC CMD, other officials for cheating to the tune of Rs 531 crore

IPL2018
Videos
Rains wreck havoc in Hyderabad on Thursday (Express Photo | Vinay Madapu)
Six killed as rain, gales wreck havoc in Telangana
Rains wreck havoc in Hyderabad on Thursday (Express Photo | Vinay Madapu)
Thundershowers bring relief from heat in Hyderabad
Gallery
In a first in the the history of the National Film Awards ceremony, about 50 award winners boycotted the event on Thursday after they learnt that President Ram Nath Kovind, in a departure from tradition, would give away the awards to only 11 winners while
IN PICTURES | 65th National Film Awards ceremony marked by many frowns, few smiles
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final