Bajaj Finserv announces rewards, offers on online EMI

By ANI

PUNE: Bajaj Finance Ltd., the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, announced exciting offers and rewards on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store to mark its first anniversary.

The portal will allow a Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card holder to buy a product from categories including smartphone, AC, LED and refrigerator on zero down payment and no cost EMI facility.

Customers buying products from these categories stand a chance to win BookMyShow vouchers and international trip to Bangkok worth Rs. 50000. The portal will further offer free and instant delivery on all categories in this offer valid till May 10. These offers are available for customers residing in metros and select non-metro like Indore, Jaipur, Patna, Lucknow, Kochi, Bhubaneswar, Siliguri, Coimbatore, Agra, Vijayawada, Sonipat, Surat, Bhopal, Visakhapatnam, Nagpur and Nashik.

Key features of Bajaj Finserv EMI Store:

-Hyper local model: Bajaj Finserv EMI store is a first of its kind ecommerce portal that enables customer to view offers in their city and shop from the gamut of products offered by the retailers.

-Convenient Process: Customer needs to visit EMI Store website, choose a product from the preferred dealer and select the EMI scheme. Customer can then login by using their EMI Card credentials like registered mobile number or Customer ID to complete the purchase

-Gamut of products: Customer can purchase products from categories like smartphones, laptops, tablets, ACs, microwave ovens, televisions, washing machines and refrigerators. The company currently has a network of multiple retailers across the country that offer no cost EMI option.(BusinessWire India)