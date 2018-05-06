Home Business

Consulting international agencies, experts on spectrum auction: TRAI chief

The government is planning to hold the largest-ever spectrum auction of 3,000 MHz radiowaves in the upcoming sale.

Published: 06th May 2018 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom regulator TRAI is in the midst of consulting various international agencies and experts, and hopes to finalise its recommendation on spectrum auction "soon", Chairman R S Sharma has said.

Asked about the status of recommendation on spectrum auction, Sharma said that a review meeting on the same was held in the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) last week.

"There is a lot of work being done. We are consulting international agencies, consultants we well as experts and we will come out with our recommendations soon," Sharma told PTI.

But he declined to give a specific timeframe for the finalisation of recommendations on the issue.

The government is planning to hold the largest-ever spectrum auction of 3,000 MHz radiowaves in the upcoming sale.

It has sought recommendations from TRAI on the applicable reserve price and related issues for auction of spectrum in the frequency bands 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz and 2,100 MHz, 2,300 MHz, 2,500 MHz, 3,300-3,400 MHz and 3,400-3,600 MHz.

TRAI is also expected to give its opinion on timing of the proposed spectrum auction.

In the previous auction held in 2016, the government had put a total of 2,354.55 MHz of mobile airwaves for sale in the bands of 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz, 2,100 MHz and 2,300 MHz, cumulatively valued at around Rs 5.63 lakh crore at base price.

However, nearly 60 per cent of the radio waves, including premium 4G bands, remained unsold in that auction.

In the five-day auction in 2016, seven telecom companies made commitment of Rs 65,789 crore for buying 964.80 MHz of spectrum across multiple frequency bands.

The apex industry association COAI is of the view that operators are not ready for the next round of spectrum auction at this point, given the deep financial stress and ongoing consolidation in the sector.

The telecom industry has been reeling under Rs 7.5 lakh crore cumulative debt and hyper-competition has only made matters worse for the established operators.

Engaged in a brutal and prolonged tariff war with newcomer Reliance Jio, the older players have seen erosion in their revenues, and are incurring losses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
spectrum auction TRAI Telecom regulatory authority of India

Comments

More from this section

ICICI Bank board to meet tomorrow; CEO loan issue may come up

Telecom ministry to decide on Idea's 100% FDI proposal: Suresh Prabhu

Post Videocon d2h merger, Dish TV plans Rs 1,700 cr investment

IPL2018
Videos
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
Section 144 imposed in Aligarh Muslim University over Muhammad Ali Jinnah portrait row
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats