Home Business

Government likely to notify 8.55 per cent interest on PF for FY18 this week

The recommendation on the rate of interest by the Central Board of Trustees, the apex decision making body of EPFO, is sent to the finance ministry for its concurrence.

Published: 06th May 2018 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

EPFO had provided 8.65 per cent interest for 2016-17.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The labour ministry is likely to notify this week the 5-year low 8.55 per cent interest on PF for 2017-18, paving the way for retirement fund body EPFO to credit returns into the accounts of around 5 crore subscribers.

The finance ministry has ratified 8.55 per cent rate of interest on EPF for last fiscal.

"The labour ministry has sought Election Commission's approval to notify rate of interest for crediting the same into members' accounts by the EPFO in view of model code of conduct for Karnataka elections," a source said.

"The nod is expected anytime this week to provide 8.55 per cent rate of interest to the EPFO subscribers," the source said.

The recommendation on the rate of interest by the Central Board of Trustees, the apex decision making body of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), is sent to the finance ministry for its concurrence.

Once ratified, the labour ministry notifies the rate of interest and the EPFO credits the return for the particular year into its members account.

The CBT, headed by the labour minister, had decided to fix 8.55 per cent rate of interest for last fiscal in its meeting held on February 21, 2018.

It could not be implemented for the want of finance ministry's concurrence and was further delayed due to the model code of conduct for Karnataka elections on May 12.

EPFO had provided 8.65 per cent interest for 2016-17.

The members got 8.8 per cent in 2015-16 and 8.75 per cent each in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

In 2012-13, EPFO had provided 8.5 per cent rate of interest on EPF. Thus, at 8.55 per cent for 2017-18, it is a five year low.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
8.55 per cent interest PF EPFO

Comments

More from this section
Bijan Zangeneh

Iran Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh says Tehran prefers "reasonable" oil price

Bajaj Finserv announces rewards, offers on online EMI

India Inc invests over USD 4 billion in South Africa

IPL2018
Videos
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
Section 144 imposed in Aligarh Muslim University over Muhammad Ali Jinnah portrait row
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats