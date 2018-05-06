Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha to wed Piramal Group scion Anand in December

By IANS

MUMBAI: Business tycoon and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha will tie the knot with Anand Piramal, son of corporate magnates Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal, in December this year, family sources said on Sunday.

Anand and Isha have been long-time friends and both the families have known each other for over four decades.

Anand, who reportedly proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar, is the founder of Piramal Realty, one of India's leading real estate companies.

Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani (Instagram Photo)

Prior to Piramal Realty, Anand had launched Piramal Swasthya, a rural healthcare initiative that treats 40,000 patients a day.

Anand holds a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania and a Masters in Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

The twin sister of Akash Ambani, Isha is on the Boards of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail.

She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and South Asian Studies from Yale University and will be completing her Master in Business Administration programme from the Graduate School of Business, Stanford, by June.