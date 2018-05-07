Home Business

Assessing attractive Mutual Fund investments

Many potential and existing investors are clueless about the exact changes effective on their investments because of the long-term capital gains tax on equity and equity-oriented investments.

Published: 07th May 2018 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Mutual Funds

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The long-term capital gains tax (LTCG) on equity and equity-oriented investments is a reality now. From April 1, LTCG made on transfer of equity mutual funds that have an equity exposure of 65 per cent or more will attract a 10 per cent tax on long-term capital gains above Rs 1 lakh a year. The LTCG made until January 31, 2018, however, remains grandfathered, i.e., the gains will remain tax-exempt.

Many potential and existing investors are clueless about the exact changes effective on their investments. First, let’s get into the basics. For starters, this new tax will apply in any financial year when there is LTCG on redemption of equity MF if you have held those units for at least 12 months. If you sell or exit an equity investment within a year of its purchase, gains will be considered short-term capital gains and taxed at 15.45 per cent, including cess. If you sell it after a year of holding, any gains from the transfer or sale will be considered LTCG and no tax will be applicable.Manish Kothari, director and head of mutual funds, Paisabazaar.com, attempts to dumb down the ways to assess mutual fund investment post-implementation of LTCG.

Before March 31, 2018

For instance, say A Gupta invested Rs 4 lakh in equity funds in March 2015. On January 31, 2018, the value of this investment was Rs 6 lakh. The investment is sold for Rs 7.2 lakh after March 31, 2018. Here, LTCG will be calculated using the cost price on January 31, 2018, which is Rs 6 lakh. Hence the gains will be only Rs 1.2 lakh (Rs 7.2 lakh-Rs 6 lakh). Of this gain of Rs 1.2 lakh, Rs 1 lakh will be tax-free and therefore, only Rs 20,000 will be taxed at 10 per cent, which amounts to Rs 2,000.

After March 31, 2018

In this case, one has to know the fair market value (FMV) of that equity investment as on January 31, 2018 to calculate the gains. This value refers to the highest price of the share or unit quoted on a recognised stock exchange. When you sell an equity investment after April 1, 2018, assuming it was bought before January 31, 2018, you need to calculate the capital gains based on its cost of acquisition. Cost of acquisition is the higher of the purchase price or the FMV on January 31, 2018 (for these shares or mutual fund units). Let’s take an example. A Seth purchased 10,000 shares of ABC Ltd. on January 15, 2016. He bought the shares for Rs 50 each. He sells all the shares on April 15, 2018. The selling price of each share is Rs 200. The FMV on January 31, 2018, of each share is Rs 160.  Let us see the impact of the amendment here (see table).

“In fact, investors would now on be subject to a double tax on capital gains made, one being the tax on long-term gains at 10 per cent and the other being the Securities Transaction Tax. Although this outgo of tax can be managed if investors can restrict their gains to Rs 1,00,000,” said  Archit Gupta, founder and CEO, ClearTax.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mutual Funds Mutual Fund investments long-term capital gains tax equity

Comments

More from this section

Mastering equity investing with Warren Buffett

Farmland can be good investment, but beware!

Paying advance tax can help save some hassles for freelancers

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats