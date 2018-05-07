Home Business

ASUS expands gaming laptop line-up in India

The price of "FX504" starts at Rs 69,990 while "ROG G703" is priced at Rs 4,99,990.
 

Published: 07th May 2018 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Image Courtesy Twitter @JatinderBh

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Expanding its gaming laptop series in India, Taiwan-based technology giant ASUS on Monday launched the "FX 504 TUF GAMING" and "ROG G703" devices in India.

The price of "FX504" starts at Rs 69,990 while "ROG G703" is priced at Rs 4,99,990.

"FX504" is the first laptop in the new "TUF Gaming" series powered with 8th-Gen processor. The "ROG G703" is also 8th-Gen powered by the hexa-core intel i9 processor.

"We take immense pride in introducing intuitive technology like 'TUF GAMING' and latest i9 processor in our newest 8th gen editions lined up. The updated range of gaming laptops combines robust performance accompanied with durability to deliver extreme reliability to the consumer," Arnold Su, Business Development Manager, ASUS India, said in a statement.

"ROG G703" comes with 17.3-inch FHD IPS display with 144Hz high refresh rate with 3ms GTG response time and NVIDIA G-SYNC support to ensure seamless graphics. 

The device is powered by Intel Core i9-8950HK processor that has been factory-overclocked for speeds of up to 4.8GHz. 

It comes with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics and 8GB GDDR5X VRAM.

Meanwhile, "FX504" is powered by the latest 8th-Generation Intel Core i7-8750H processor and features NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics with full "Microsoft DirectX" 12 support. 

The laptop comes with a 15-inch FHD IPS display with an ultrafast 120Hz refresh rate and 3ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
gaming laptop India ASUS FX 504 TUF GAMING ROG G703

Comments

More from this section

Greenply targets up to Rs 2,000 crore sales from engineered panel division by financial year 2019-20 

HeroMotocorp sacks around 30 employees for ethics code violation 

Lemon Tree to invest Rs 850 crore on capex in three years

IPL2018
Videos
A new fissure erupts in Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii (Photo | AP)
New fissure triggers lava up to 230 feet in Hawaii
Ed Sheeran. (Photo | AP)

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran celebrates his first smoke-free year
 

Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'