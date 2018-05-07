CollegeDunia is India’s number 01 college search portal as per report by Similarweb

By Online MI

CollegeDunia has become the market leader in education portals even when Shiksha held an upper hand in this market for years now, as per a research conducted by Digital Marketing Research Firm, SimilarWeb.

If organic traffic is compared, the numbers are not much variant among the top three players in the market.

As per SimilarWeb, CollegeDunia does lead in numbers with 90.80% organic traffic while Careers360 and Shiksha don’t lag much behind.

Alongside, similar trends have been observed in global and country ranks as well when these top three portals are compared.

The database of all the education portals has been increasing with the rising trends of traffic.

The online competition of these portals depend on how the database is managed and shown to the end-users.

Though CollegeDunia might not have left Shiksha behind in terms of lead generation, but it surely was observed that 32% of the traffic in the top 20 in education industry went to CollegeDunia.



Entering into this education industry and sustaining despite of all the criticism had been tough for other competitors as well, and it is time for CollegeDunia to be tough on that part if it wants to sustain for long.

If we compare the current education market in India, we will see the traffic concentration among the top 5 players.

Rest of the players are either relatively new to the market, or else are not much rigorous in achieving the top aims.

These include players like GetMyUni, AglaSem, Sarvgyan, HTCampus, CollegeDekho, etc.

At the end of the term, it all comes down to SERP rankings. Better the ranking for top keywords, more are the chances of receiving quality traffic.

Another thing that matters in terms of Google Rankings is the fresh and updated content.

Reviews is a common criterion that people use for fresh content and CollegeDunia excels in this regard by big numbers.

It holds 63% market share of College Reviews and is adding more reviews on a daily basis.

Shiksha stands at second with 18% market share of reviews.

The huge difference has been because the former has been focussing on reviews since Day 0 of incorporation.

SimilarWeb publishes quarterly reports of the traffic and corresponding rankings spread through numerous domains of the Internet. The traffic estimations are done on the basis of numerous algorithms. There is a high probability that the trends that have been set up this year will continue for long.