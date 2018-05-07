Home Business

Equity indices end higher on global cues

Published: 07th May 2018 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Broadly positive Asian indices along with expectations of healthy quarterly earning results lifted the key Indian equity indices on Monday.

According to market observers, healthy buying was witnessed in automobile, banking and consumer durable stocks.

At 3.30 p.m., the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) provisionally closed at 10,715.50 points -- up 97.25 points or 0.92 per cent -- from its previous close of 10,618.25.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), which opened at 34,983.59 points, closed at 35,208.14 points -- up 292.76 points or 0.84 per cent -- from its previous session's close of 34,915.38 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 35,259.81 points and a low of 34,977.74 points during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1,402 advances and 1,264 declines.

The major gainers during the day on the BSE were Mahindra and Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Steel and Reliance Industries while Coal India, Dr Reddy's Lab, Tata Cosultancy Services (TCS), Sun Pharma and HDFC Bank were the major losers.

On the NSE, the top gainers were GAIL, Mahindra and Mahindra and ICICI Bank. The major losers were Lupin, Dr Reddy's Lab and TCS.

Indian equity indices stocks National Stock Exchange GAIL

