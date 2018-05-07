Home Business

Patanjali has put over Rs 4,000 crore bid to acquire Ruchi Soya 

Godrej Agrovet and Emami Agrotech, too, had confirmed that they have put in bids for Ruchi Soya but did not disclose the value.

Published: 07th May 2018 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Patanjali products | For representation purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: FMCG firm Patanjali Ayurveda has put in bid of over Rs 4,000 crore to acquire bankruptcy-hit edible oil firm Ruchi Soya, according to sources.

Among other suitors that have put in bids to acquire debt-ridden Ruchi Soya are Adani Wilmar, Emami Agrotech and Godrej Agrovet besides Patanjali.

Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurveda already has a tie-up with Ruchi Soya for edible oil refining and packaging.

Indore-based Ruchi Soya, which is facing insolvency proceedings, has a total debt of about Rs 12,000 crore.

The company has many manufacturing plants and its leading brands include Nutrela, Mahakosh, Sunrich, Ruchi Star and Ruchi Gold.

"Patanjali has bid over Rs 4,000 crore for Ruchi Soya," a source said.

Last week, a Patanjali spokesperson had said that the company has bid for Ruchi Soya as it aims to be a major player in edible oil segment, particularly soybean oil.

It also wants to work for farmers' benefit.

Godrej Agrovet and Emami Agrotech, too, had confirmed that they have put in bids for Ruchi Soya but did not disclose the value.

Sources had said that Adani Wilmar, which sells cooking oil under Fortune brand, also has put in a bid.

In December 2017, Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd entered into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) and Shailendra Ajmera was appointed to act as Interim resolution Professional (IRP).

The appointment was made by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on the application of the creditors Standard Chartered Bank and DBS Bank Ltd, under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Emami Agrotech is the edible oil and bio-diesel arm of Emami Group of Companies, the Rs 100 billion, business conglomerate based in Kolkata.

It has diverse business interests in segments such as production and distribution of edible oil, specialty fats and bio-diesel.

Godrej Agrovet, part of Godrej group, is into animal feed, crop protection, oil palm, dairy, poultry and processed foods.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Patanjali Ayurveda Ruchi Soya Adani Wilmar Emami Agrotech

Comments

More from this section

Gold jewellery demand may fall by 2-4 per cent this year: Report

After Chhota Bheem rides, Imagica to open House of Stars museum

CBDT notifies amendments to India-Kuwait tax treaty 

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'