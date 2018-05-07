Home Business

Reliance Infra-Astaldi JV bags Rs 7,000 crore Versova-Bandra sea link project in Mumbai

The JV has bagged the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for Versova-Bandra sea link, RInfra said in a BSE filing.

Published: 07th May 2018 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Chairman of Reliance infrastructure Anil Ambani and his son Jai Anmol Ambani (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Infrastructure(RInfra) and Astaldi (Italy) in a joint venture have bagged Rs 7,000 crore order for construction of the second sea link in Mumbai.

The JV has bagged the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for Versova-Bandra sea link, RInfra said in a BSE filing.

"The letter of award (LoA) for the project has been issued by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). RInfra-Astaldi JV had emerged the most competitive bidder with bid of Rs 6,993.99 crore," it added.

RInfa said the other bidders in the fray were L&T-Samsung JV and Hyundai Development Company-ITD JV. The 17.17 km long Versova-Bandra project will be three times the length of the existing Bandra-Worli sea link.

The project is to be commissioned in 60 months, the company said. Shares of RInfra were trading 1.53 per cent higher at Rs 428.50 apiece on BSE.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RInfra Reliance Infrastructure Astaldi Mumbai sea link Astaldi JV

Comments

More from this section

Patanjali makes highest bid for debt-laden Ruchi Soya

Ola launches new initiative for social causes

Oil prices above USD 70 since 2014

IPL2018
Videos
A new fissure erupts in Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii (Photo | AP)
New fissure triggers lava up to 230 feet in Hawaii
Ed Sheeran. (Photo | AP)

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran celebrates his first smoke-free year
 

Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'