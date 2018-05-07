Home Business

Samsung to revamp Galaxy 'J' with 4 smartphones in India

The company launched Galaxy J7 Duo with dual camera -- a first in the popular "J" series -- at Rs 16,990 in India in April.

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul. (Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a bid to disrupt the mid-segment smartphone market, Samsung is set to launch four new smartphones with "Infinity Display" in India in May. All of them will be made at its Noida facility.

Targeted for the millennials, all the Galaxy "J" series devices would come with "Infinity Display" -- bezel-less screen that creates an immersive viewing experience, at affordable prices, industry sources told IANS on Monday.

Notably, Samsung's flagship smartphones such as Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S9 series feature the "Infinity Display" and now, with the upcoming devices, the display feature would be introduced at lower price points in the Indian market.

The South Korean giant first introduced the "Infinity Display" in Galaxy S8 series in 2017.

Meanwhile, in continuation with its "Make for India" initiative, the new Galaxy "J" smartphones would come with innovations such as "S bike" mode, Ultra Data Saving (UDS) mode and "Turbo Speed" technology.

Galaxy J7 Duo comes with rear camera system of 13 MP+5MP setup and 8MP front camera. The device comes with Android Oreo operating system (OS).

