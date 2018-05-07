Home Business

Sebi orders Shreebhumi Constructions to refund investors' money 

According to Sebi, the company had allotted redeemable preference shares (RPS) worth Rs 1.95 crore to 241 people in 2011-12 and 2012-13.

Published: 07th May 2018 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI (File photo | Reuters)

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Regulator Sebi has asked Shreebhumi Constructions Ltd (SCL) and its directors to refund the money that the company had collected illegally from investors, and barred them from the markets for at least four years.

According to Sebi, the company had allotted redeemable preference shares (RPS) worth Rs 1.95 crore to 241 people in 2011-12 and 2012-13.

Since these shares were issued to more than 50 investors by the company, this qualified to be a public issue, which requires compulsory listing on recognised stock exchanges.

Among others, the firm was also required to file prospectus, which it failed to do.

"I am of the view that SCL engaged in fund mobilising activity from the public, through the offer of RPS and has contravened the provisions of the Companies Act," Sebi Whole Time Member Madhabi Puri Buch said in an order dated May 4.

Accordingly, Sebi has asked the firm and its directors - Shubhranshu Singh, Chhotrai Majhi, Prabin Dash - to jointly refund the money raised from investors along with an annual interest of 15 per cent.

The company and its directors have been restrained from the securities markets "till the expiry of four years from the date of completion of refunds to investors".

Further, the directors have been prohibited from associating themselves with any listed public firm or any registered intermediary, till completion of the refund and for a further four years from the date of completion of the repayment.

In case they fail to comply with the directions of refund on the expiry of three months, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may initiate recovery proceedings.

Sebi, through an interim order passed in June last year, had barred the company and its directors from accessing the securities market.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sebi Shreebhumi Constructions Ltd

Comments

More from this section

Greenply targets up to Rs 2,000 crore sales from engineered panel division by financial year 2019-20 

HeroMotocorp sacks around 30 employees for ethics code violation 

Lemon Tree to invest Rs 850 crore on capex in three years

IPL2018
Videos
A new fissure erupts in Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii (Photo | AP)
New fissure triggers lava up to 230 feet in Hawaii
Ed Sheeran. (Photo | AP)

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran celebrates his first smoke-free year
 

Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'