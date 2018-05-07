Home Business

Sensex gains 146 points on global cues 

The 30-share Sensex rose by 146.18 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 35,061.56 in early trade.

Published: 07th May 2018 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

The 30-share Sensex rose by 146.18 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 35,061.56 in early trade. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Market benchmark Sensex surged over 146 points in opening trade today on fresh buying by domestic institutional investors amid a strengthening rupee.

Asian markets were also trading in the green as weaker-than-expected US wage growth helped calm investor fears about rising interest rates and inflation.

Meanwhile, investors digested last week's trade talks between the US and China in Beijing, where consensus emerged on some issues.

The 30-share Sensex rose by 146.18 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 35,061.56 in early trade.

The gauge had lost 261.04 points in the previous two sessions.

All the sectoral indices, led by consumer durables, realty, IT, teck and banking, were trading in the green with gains of up to 1.56 per cent.

The broad-based NSE Nifty too rose by 41.55 points or 0.39 per cent to 10,659.80.

Major gainers that supported the recovery were M&M, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Wipro, Kotak Bank, ONGC, ITC, Tata Steel, SBI, RIL, Tata Motors, L&T and Yes Bank, rising up to 1.76 per cent.

Brokers said buying by domestic institutional investors and retail investors amid a firm trend at other Asian bourses following strong closing on Wall Street led the markets higher.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors bought shares worth a net Rs 1,084.09 crore, while foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth Rs 1,628.23 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

In the Asian region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.52 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.06 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.45 per cent in early trade.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.39 per cent higher in Friday's trade.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sensex

Comments

More from this section

Nestle to pay USD 7.15 billion to Starbucks in coffee tie-up

rupee-reuters-1-1

Rupee rebounds by 8 paise in early trade

CollegeDunia is India’s number 01 college search portal as per report by Similarweb

IPL2018
Videos
Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano has destroyed homes and forced the evacuations of more than a thousand people. (AP)
New fissure triggers lava up to 230 feet in Hawaii
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'