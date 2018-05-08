Home Business

DSP Group to buy out stake of US-based BlackRock in joint venture

DSP BlackRock Investment Managers is a 60:40 joint venture between DSP Group and BlackRock.

Published: 08th May 2018 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : India financial services firm DSP Group said it would buy the 40 per cent stake of its mutual fund joint venture, DSP BlackRock Investment Managers, owned by US-based BlackRock, on Monday.
The firm, fully owned by DSP, is proposed to be known as DSP Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd., and DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund is proposed to become DSP Mutual Fund, subject to regulatory approvals, the company said in a statement.

DSP BlackRock Investment Managers is a 60:40 joint venture between DSP Group and BlackRock. As of March 31, 2018, DSP BlackRock Investment Managers managed assets worth Rs 86,325 crore.

“The Indian asset management industry is evolving rapidly and calls for unique approaches that play to the various strengths of BlackRock and The DSP Group,” said Ryan Stork, Chairman of BlackRock Asia Pacific.

Foreign players exiting

The news comes at a time when foreign players such as Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, ING and Nomura are exiting the asset management sector in India due to strict restrictions imposed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India that prohibit asset managers from charging a fee from investors who buy into schemes.“Though we will not be partners with regards to shareholding, DSP has tremendous respect for BlackRockand its principles,” said Hemendra Kothari, Chairman, DSP BlackRock Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DSP Group BlackRock DSP BlackRock Investment Managers joint venture

Comments

More from this section

New tax laws for defaulters who flee abroad like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi

ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar stays mum on Videocon row

Challenge to Vodafone's UK arbitration rejected

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'