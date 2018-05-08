Granules India gets USFDA nod for muscle pain tablets

Home Business

The product is the generic version of Auxilium Pharmaceuticals LLC's Robaxin tablets in the same strengths, according to the company.

NEW DELHI: Drug firm Granules India today said it has received approval from the US health regulator for generic Methocarbamol tablets in two strengths used for treatment of muscle spasms and pain.

The USFDA has approved the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Methocarbamol tablets in the stregths of 500 mg and 750 mg, Granules India said in a filing to BSE.

The company intends to commercialise the product shortly, Granules India said.

Shares of Granules India were trading at Rs 100.05 per scrip on BSE, down 0.30 per cent from previous close.

