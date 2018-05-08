ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar stays mum on Videocon row

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: It was widely expected that Chanda Kochhar, MD and CEO of ICICI Bank, will finally clear the air, but Kochhar refused to break her silence on the ongoing ICICI-Videocon controversy.

On Monday, speaking to the media for the first time since the quid pro quo allegations resurfaced in late March, Kochhar projected the image that, for the country’s second largest private bank and its board, business was as usual. Neither did the board discuss the issue during its meeting, nor did Kochhar bother to share her views on the issue, which unsettled investors and shareholders.

“Our board has made the stance very clear and there’s nothing more to say,” was Kochhar’s stoic response all through the 40-minute interaction to announce the financial results. Be it on the loans to Videocon or the disclosures she made to the ICICI board, Kochhar gave nothing away.

Interestingly, the recently-appointed government nominee director, Lok Ranjan, wasn’t present for the meeting—his first—for undisclosed reasons. It raises eyebrows as the government nominee, along with state-run LIC, which holds a stake of over 13 per cent, were reportedly seeking Kochhar’s ouster amid the ongoing allegations, though CBI, which is conducting the investigation, is yet to file a case. The ICICI board is meeting once again on Tuesday, though Kochhar clarified that it was just a routine, annual exercise to discuss strategy and budgeting. “We always have a budget planning meeting and hence the board is meeting tomorrow,” she added.

ICICI Bank Ltd reported a near 50 per cent drop in its standalone net profit at Rs 1,020 crore for the quarter ended March, 2018 as against Rs 2,025 crore a year before.The massive dip in profit was due to higher provisioning and surging bad loans. The bank’s asset quality deteriorated during the quarter, but the watchlist of bad loans fell from Rs 44,065 crore as on March, 2016 to Rs 4,728 crore as on March, 2018. For the full financial year FY18, standalone net profit too fell by about 44 per cent at Rs 6,774 crore compared to Rs 9,801 crore registered in FY17.

Gross NPAs stood at 8.84 per cent as on March, 2018 compared to 7.89 per cent last year. In absolute terms, they stood at Rs 54,063 crore, up from Rs 46,039 crore in the previous quarter.