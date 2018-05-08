Home Business

Lemon Tree chain opens 49th hotel

Middle-class customers are driving the growth of the Indian hotel industry by creating demand in the mid-scale and economy segments.

Published: 08th May 2018 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mid-priced hotel player Lemon Tree Hotels launched its fourth hotel at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on Monday, taking the total number of hotels it owns across India to 49.

As middle-class customers are driving the growth of the Indian hotel industry by creating demand in the mid-scale and economy segments, Lemon Tree Hotels, which caters to this category, is planning to expand further, riding on this wave.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikramjit Singh, President, Lemon Tree Hotels, said: “Lemon Tree Hotels caters to travellers looking for value-for-money accommodation. Our aim is to cater to Indian middle-class customers and deliver differentiated yet superior service offerings with a value-for-money proposition.”

He added: “We are India’s largest hotel chain in the mid-priced hotel sector and the third largest overall, on the basis of controlling interest in owned and leased rooms, as of June 30, 2017, according to the Horwath Report. We opened our first hotel with 49 rooms in May 2004, and presently operate 4,907 rooms in 49 hotels across 31 cities. As there is huge growth potential in the mid-price segment, we plan to operate 78 hotels with 8,152 rooms, across 54 cities, by FY 2021.” 

