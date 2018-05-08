Home Business

Nestle asked to deposit GST cut gains in Consumer Welfare Fund

The National Anti-Profiteering Authority has asked Nestle to provisionally deposit the sum computed by the company gained from GST rate reduction in Consumers Welfare Fund.

Published: 08th May 2018 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nestle India today said it has been asked by the National Anti-Profiteering Authority to provisionally deposit the sum computed by the company gained from GST rate reduction in Consumers Welfare Fund.

While it did not disclose the amount set aside, the company said in a regulatory filing that it has taken appropriate measures to pass on commensurate benefits of GST to consumers and will continue to do so.

Nestle India said it had a discussion with the authority even as it was in the process of taking the next step to pass on the benefits to consumers.

"At the company's request, the authority through its communication has advised us to provisionally deposit the amount computed by us, suo moto, in the Consumer Welfare Fund to be constituted under Central GST and furnish the necessary documents," the company added.

Last year on November 15, the government had slashed GST rates on 178 items, including FMCG items, from 28 per cent to 18 per cent and asked the companies to pass on the benefits to consumers.

Nestle India said: "In situations where the benefit could not be passed on instantly by reduction in MRP or increase in grammage, the amount was set aside to be subsequently passed on and was not reckoned either in sales or in profit".

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nestle GST

Comments

More from this section

Mahindra Holidays fourth quarter net up 21.2 per cent at Rs 38.5 crore

Maruti to check 52,686 new Swift, Baleno for faulty brake vacuum hose

Daiichi-Ranbaxy row: Delhi HC allows sale of Singh brothers' firms

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion