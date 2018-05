By UNI

MUMBAI: The Bench Mark Index of Bombay stock Exchange on Tuesday rose marginally by 8.18 points to end positive at 35,216.32, on buying in Banking, Realty, metal and oil & gas stocks.

Nifty of National Stock Exchange (NSE) also moved up by 2.30 points to 10,717.80.

The sensex registered the day's high and low at 35,388.87 and 35,136.01 points.

The Nifty registered day's high and low at 10,758.55 and 10,689.40 points, respectively.