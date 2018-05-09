Home Business

Government says LPG price goes down in May by Rs 100

The Ministry clarified that the retail selling price of LPG at Delhi has come down from Rs.747 in the month of December 2017 to Rs. 650.50 in the month of May 2018,

Published: 09th May 2018 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Without user consent, LPG subsidy of Rs 168 crore sent to Airtel payments bank accounts

Image used for representation (Photo | Reuters)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has stated that there has been a fall of around Rs 100 in the retail selling price of LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) (non-subsidized price) at Delhi in the recent months.

The Ministry stated this in a statement after reports surfaced alleging the hike in LPG price in the recent months.

The Ministry clarified that the retail selling price of LPG (non-subsidized price) at Delhi has come down from Rs.747 in the month of December 2017 to Rs. 650.50 in the month of May 2018, which is a fall of Rs. 96.50.

It further asserted that the effective cost to the consumer after subsidy has also come down from Rs.495.69 in December 2017 to Rs.491.21 in May 2018.

Each house in the country is entitled to 12 LPG cylinders at subsidised rates in a year, which is called the subsidised LPG rates.

Requirements beyond that are to be purchased at market prices, which are known as non-subsidised LPG rates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LPG LPG price Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Union Government

Comments

More from this section

Rupee plunges 37 paise against US dollar

Indian economy

India fastest growing economy at 7.4 percent in 2018: International Monetary Fund

IMF says Asia vulnerable to sudden global tightening, protectionist shift

IPL2018
Videos
JACTO members arrested in Chennai following protest over pension scheme
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone echoed of elegance at Met Gala 2018 
Gallery
Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor during their wedding ceremony on 09 May 2018. | Instagram
IN PICTURES | Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor gets married to Anand Ahuja
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat