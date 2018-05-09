Government says LPG price goes down in May by Rs 100

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has stated that there has been a fall of around Rs 100 in the retail selling price of LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) (non-subsidized price) at Delhi in the recent months.

The Ministry stated this in a statement after reports surfaced alleging the hike in LPG price in the recent months.

The Ministry clarified that the retail selling price of LPG (non-subsidized price) at Delhi has come down from Rs.747 in the month of December 2017 to Rs. 650.50 in the month of May 2018, which is a fall of Rs. 96.50.

It further asserted that the effective cost to the consumer after subsidy has also come down from Rs.495.69 in December 2017 to Rs.491.21 in May 2018.

Each house in the country is entitled to 12 LPG cylinders at subsidised rates in a year, which is called the subsidised LPG rates.

Requirements beyond that are to be purchased at market prices, which are known as non-subsidised LPG rates.