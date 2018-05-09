Green Gold Animation to expand its portfolio, set to hire 500 animators

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based Green Gold Animation, creators of the hugely popular Chhota Bheem series, will recruit 250 to 500 animators this year, as it plans to expand its portfolio and reach.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, its founder and CEO Rajiv Chilaka said that Indian animation sector has bright future and has huge potential to create jobs in the coming days.

“Our Chhota Bheem series has become immensely successful with kids from not just Asia but also other parts of world like Middle East and North America lapping it up. We are working on newer characters and series to expand our offerings. Bheem will be seen in a new avatar in Mighty Little Bheem, Netflix’s first kids’ original series from India. Right now we have a headcount of about 1,000 people and will be recruiting 250 to 500 new animators for the ongoing and future projects,” said Chilaka.

“Indian animation sector is poised for bright future. As we are having access to latest technologies and newer markets, the sector will not just grow in terms of revenues but also create new jobs. However budget is still a concern and more money and time need to be invested to ensure that Indian projects are capable of competing with global projects. Animation sector is poised for huge growth as now we need not depend on TV to reach audience. Mobiles have become a big medium and digital platforms like Youtube, Amazon, Netflix and others are offering new opportunities,” he added.

The iconic Chhota Bheem character and series, which has become a household name with Indian kids, has recently completed ten years and buoyed by its success, Green Gold is working on spreading its wings to newer territories.

Green Gold presently has presence in 2D animation, 3D animation, move distribution, merchandising and others is planning to enter visual effects soon.