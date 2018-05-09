Home Business

IndiGo announces flight to connect Trichy with Bengaluru and Kochi from June

The commencement of the new services, which will be carried out with the 72-seater ATR aircraft, is part of the airline's regional operations expansion plans.

An IndiGo aircraft (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Budget carrier IndiGo today said it will launch daily direct air services from Tiruchirappalli to Bengaluru and Kochi from next month.

The commencement of the new services, which will be carried out with the 72-seater ATR aircraft, is part of the airline's regional operations expansion plans, a release said.

The Gurugram-based no-frills carrier operates over 1,086 daily flights at present, connecting 42 domestic and eight international destinations with a fleet of 160 planes - 153 Airbus A320 and seven regional jets, ATR.

"After the recent launch of Tiruchirappalli as its 51st destination, IndiGo is all set to add two more sectors - Tiruchirappalli-Bengaluru and Tiruchirappalli-Kochi," the release said.

Effective June 1, IndiGo will operate four new flights connecting Tiruchirappalli to Chennai while the Tiruchirappalli-Kochi flights will be operational from June 28, the company said.

"Just like Coimbatore, Madurai and Chennai Tiruchirappalli is also a key market for IndiGo in Tamil Nadu.

We are looking at providing affordable fares on these new routes for IndiGo travellers," IndiGo chief commercial officer Sanjay Kumar said.

The new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers, the airline said adding the introduction of these flights will further strengthen IndiGo's ATR operations, and provide enhanced connectivity between Chennai and Tiruchirappalli.

 

