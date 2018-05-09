Home Business

Logitech announces plans to set up international R&D base in Chennai

Published: 09th May 2018 07:01 AM

By Gayathree Ganesan
CHENNAI: Consumer electronics company Logitech has revealed plans to set up an international research and development base for its products in Chennai.

The company has invested about $1 million and hired more than 100 employees to establish its research base in the southern city.

Logitech, which also exports products to the North American and European markets from its Shizuo manufacturing facility in China, said it is also planning on a plump product pipeline for India to meet the burgeoning market demand.

“Our core information technology and home control R&D is based here in Chennai. Apart from being a low-cost centre, Chennai is turning out to be a hub of tech know-how, competence and required infrastructure. We are also planning to add more business groups to Chennai in the near future,” said Balajee Rajaram, director, Logitech Engineering and Designs India Pvt Ltd.

All the software support integrated with our devices - CRM, data analytics, cloud-based services, BI, everything has been shifted to our Chennai centre,” said Sumanta Datta, MD, India & SWA, Logitech.

