Sterling Resorts plans to add 17 more properties

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: India’s leading leisure hospitality company Sterling Holiday Resorts Ltd will add 17 more resorts to its existing network of 33 properties. Most of the new resorts will be theme-based and located in Eastern and Western regions with a focus on nature, wildlife and adventure.

Talking to The New Indian Express, chief marketing officer (CMO) of Sterling Holiday Resorts Ltd Peshwa Acharya said there has been a complete brand overhauling keeping in mind the new emerging and interesting holiday segments.

“Holidaying these days is not confined to accommodation and food. People are looking for experiences and discoveries. We have created opportunities for people to explore their areas of interests and make holidaying more enjoyable,” he said.

Founded in 1986, Sterling has recently invested more than Rs 300 crore for remodeling of its existing resorts and started promoting family holidays with new themes and service orientation which would help all age groups enjoy trips.

“We are introducing tourists to local tribes, traditions, cuisines, hand-loom and handicrafts. If there are people who can create experiences, we would love to use their services. Tie-ups with local groups will not only promote destinations, but boost the local economy,” he said.

In a first, the company has introduced a comprehensive travel and holiday insurance, which is now being offered complimentary to its customers. It is also set to release small videos of various destinations to attract more tourists to the country.

