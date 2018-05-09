Home Business

Vodafone to pay USD 21.8 billion for Liberty assets to strengthen European presence

Vodafone will get access to 54 million homes on its cable and fibre network and enable it to cross sell a range of services to those customers, while also taking out costs.

Published: 09th May 2018 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Vodafone sign board. (File photo | Reuters)

By Reuters

LONDON: Vodafone has agreed to pay $21.8 billion to buy Liberty Global's assets in Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania to take on rivals with a broader offer of superfast cable TV, broadband and mobile.

The world's second-largest mobile operator had held repeated talks with John Malone's Liberty in recent years in a bid to broaden its offering and better compete in Europe with former monopolies such as Deutsche Telekom.

Vodafone will get access to 54 million homes on its cable and fibre network and enable it to cross sell a range of services to those customers, while also taking out costs.

The deal, one of the biggest in Vodafone's history, follows a similar move in Spain where Vodafone bought cable operator Ono and is designed to help the group meet customer demand for a single package of fast communications services.

"Vodafone will become Europe's leading next generation network owner, serving the largest number of mobile customers and households across the EU," Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said.

Vodafone said combining the companies' operations would generate cost savings of about 535 million euros a year before integration costs by the fifth year after the deal completes.

The two companies, which already have a joint venture in the Netherlands which is excluded from the deal, restarted talks in February about Vodafone buying Liberty's assets in the other continental European countries where they overlap.

Liberty will continue to own the Virgin Media network in Britain.

The deal is likely to face a lengthy regulatory approval process, with rivals such as Deutsche arguing that it will give Vodafone too much control of the market. Both sides are targeting a completion by around the middle of 2019.

A break fee of 250 million euros will be payable to the British company, in certain circumstances, if the deal does not complete.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vodafone Liberty Global

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Hero Cycles

UK expansion to help Hero Cycles grow 60 percent by 2022: Operations chief

Weak global cues keep key Indian equities flat

Saudi Arabia hints it may raise oil output after US quits Iran nuclear deal

IPL2018
Videos
Shreyas Iyer will be making his ODI debut for India (Photo | BCCI)
Important to perform keeping the England World Cup in mind: Shreyas Iyer
Anil Kapoor
Watch Sonam Kapoor's After Marriage dance party
Gallery
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona
Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor during their wedding ceremony on 09 May 2018. | Instagram
IN PICTURES | Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor gets married to Anand Ahuja