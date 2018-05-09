Home Business

Weak global cues keep key Indian equities flat

Healthy buying in capital goods, consumer durables and IT stocks somewhat supported the indices.

Published: 09th May 2018

On the NSE, the top gainers were Tata Motors, Titan and Bharti Infratel. The major losers were BPCL, Ultratech Cement and Hindustan Petroleum. (File photo)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The key Indian equity indices traded in a flat-to-positive note on Wednesday afternoon as weak global cues eroded investors' risk-taking appetite.

According to market analysts, the decline in major Asian equity markets and US President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal kept the trade subdued.

At 12.22 p.m., the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 10,731.40 points -- up 13.60 points or 0.13 per cent -- from its previous close of 10,715.50 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), which opened at 35,198.08 points, traded at 35,277.01 points (12.22 p.m.) -- up 60.69 points or 0.17 per cent -- from its previous session's close of 35,134.20 points.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 35,296.45 points and a low of 35,134.20 points during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was tilted towards the bears with 1,269 declines and 1,167 advances.

So far, the major gainers on the BSE were Tata Motors, Tata Motors (DVR), Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints and Axis Bank while State Bank of India, Mahindra and Mahindra, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki and Adani Ports were the major losers.

On the NSE, the top gainers were Tata Motors, Titan and Bharti Infratel. The major losers were BPCL, Ultratech Cement and Hindustan Petroleum. 

Indian equity indices BSE NSE Indian stock market Iran nuclear deal

