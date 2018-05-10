Eicher Motors Q4 profit at Rs 462 crore as JV exit bites

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Eicher Motors, the maker of popular Royal Enfield bikes, on Wednesday reported consolidated net profit of Rs 461.5 crore for the fourth quarter of FY18, which is almost similar to its net profit reported for the same quarter last year. Net profit in Q4FY17 was Rs 459.44 crore.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter grew 18.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,528 crore as against Rs 2,132.54 crore reported in the same quarter last fiscal.

The decline in profit margin has mainly come from Eicher’s joint venture with Polaris. The company said that, “on March 9, 2018, the Board of Directors of Eicher Polaris Private, Eicher Motors’ 50:50 joint venture with Polaris Inc., US, decided to wind down operations of the EPPL. Consequently, the consolidated financial results include an amount of Rs 187.03 crore of exceptional nature representing the company’s share of loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.”

For the year ended FY18, Eicher recorded consolidated earnings of Rs 1,959.70 crore, higher by 17.55 per cent compared to Rs 1,667.08 crore in the previous FY17, while revenue came in at Rs 9,219.26 crore, up by 16.12 per cent against Rs 7,939.45 crore a year ago. Eicher saw 27 per cent rise in volumes during the quarter to 2,27,042 units for its RE bikes, while its VE Commercial Vehicles clocked 32 per cent rise in volumes to 23,094 units, against 17,445 units sold last year.