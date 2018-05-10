Home Business

Iran nuclear deal exit by US leads to spurt in oil prices

The upward trending crude oil rates spells trouble for India, even as renewed sanctions could open up new opportunities in sourcing oil and gas from Iran.

Published: 10th May 2018 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: US President Donald Trump’s announcement on Tuesday that the country would exit the Iran nuclear deal led to an immediate spurt in global crude oil rates. Having already risen above the $75 per barrel mark (brent crude) last week, prices crossed $77 a barrel on the spot market Wednesday. According to analysts, $80 per barrel is not out of reach in the short to medium term.

The upward trending crude oil rates spells trouble for India, even as renewed sanctions could open up new opportunities in sourcing oil and gas from Iran. According to a report by United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) and the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), released Tuesday, an increase in the oil prices by $10 per barrel can lower India’s GDP growth by 0.2-0.3 percentage points -- slowing down recovering growth. Simultaneously, higher oil prices if passed on to the consumers would accelerate retail inflation by 1.7 per cent and erode India’s current account balance by as much as $10 billion.

Analysts point out that while India’s current account balance might be stressed, the large reserves of foreign exchange available in its coffers would mitigate that impact. The primary concerns however, remains the viability of passing on the increased prices to consumers. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have already put price increase on hold over the last week, with Indian Oil Corporation’s CMD Sanjiv Singh stating on Tuesday that prices have been put on hold to prevent “panic” among consumers but stopped short of saying the hold on hikes will continue.

For the BJP-ruled Central government, which is heading into a jam-packed election year with the Karnataka polls just three days away, controlling prices by cutting excise duties would result in a revenue hit of Rs 28,000 crore for every Rs 2 cut, according to sources.

But, opportunities exist in India-Iran crude oil trade however. “With US sanctions back, but Europe and the rest still behind the deal, there will be better negotiating opportunities for India. Iran will be looking for partners to compensate lost trade with. It depends on the form the sanctions take,” said a senior OMC executive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Iran nuclear deal Oil Prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Walmart shares sink after Rs 1 lakh crore Flipkart buyout

Panel to review Finance Commission Terms of Reference

Real performing India is not on radar: Economist S Gurumurthy

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona