Home Business

Sensex soars 128 points in early trade on firm global cues

The key indices were somewhat supported by healthy buying in the consumer durables, IT and capital goods stocks.

Published: 10th May 2018 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Reuters file image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BSE Sensex rallied over 128 points to 35,447.43 in early session today, maintaining its positive form for the fourth straight day on positive cues from global markets.

Unabated buying by domestic institutional investors fuelled the uptrend, brokers said.

The 30-share Sensex, which gained 403.97 points in the previous three sessions, added 128.08 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 35,447.43.

All sectoral indices of BSE led by auto, IT, teck, capital goods and banking were in the positive zone, rising by up to 0.59 per cent.

The NSE Nifty too jumped 39.65 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 10,781.35.

Prominent gainers that supported the upward trend included ICICI Bank, M&M, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, RIL, Kotak Bank, HUL, Axis Bank, Coal India, L&T, TCS, HDFC Bank and Infosys, gaining up to 1.16 per cent.

Investors were busy expanding their positions amid expectations of encouraging earnings from more companies, they added.

A firming trend in rest of Asia following overnight positive leads from the Wall Street too influenced sentiments here.

Globally, oil prices traded higher as investors digested the impact of renewed US sanctions on Iran.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 664.92 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 704.03 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

Japan's Nikkei quoted 0.17 per cent higher while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.83 per cent in early deals.

China's Shanghai Composite Index too rose 0.15 per cent.

The US market ended 0.75 per cent higher yesterday.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SENSEX Nifty NSE BSE Indian equity market

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Walmart shares sink after Rs 1 lakh crore Flipkart buyout

Panel to review Finance Commission Terms of Reference

Real performing India is not on radar: Economist S Gurumurthy

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
Russia will bring up the curtain for the biggest footballing stage on earth when they face Saudi Arabia on Thursday June 14. However, some of the prominent names of the game are in race against time to be fit for the summer. Don't be amazed if you don't find some of these men in their national colours in Moscow. (AFP Images)
Injury woes: Big names likely to miss FIFA World Cup 2018
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash